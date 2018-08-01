Eddie Alvarez Reacts To Coach’s Controversial Elbow Call At UFC Calgary

It took a few days, but “The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez has reacted to the fallout from UFC Calgary.

The much-anticipated rematch between the self-proclaimed most violent man in the UFC and Dustin Poirier did not disappoint. In the end, Poirier earned a TKO victory over the former lightweight champion, albeit with some controversy.

Alvarez was doing well in the fight, and in top control of Poirier when he would inexplicably throw an illegal 12-to-6 elbow forcing referee Marc Goddard to stand the fighters up. Alverez would be looking at the rafters just 25 seconds later.

Always a class act, “The Underground King” holds no ill will towards referee Marc Goddard or his rival Poirier. Alvarez would issue something of a statement on Instagram explaining his position:

“Controversial calls, judging, and fan support can always add to the drama but in the end one will stand and one will fall,” Alvarez wrote on Instagram. “Hats off to Dustin and his team, he stayed calm under pressure and fought beautifully, this makes us 1-1.” “In no way will I judge Goddard harshly, we have the same job,” he wrote. “He has to make decisions in split seconds just like I do, and he makes them with my health and my opponents in mind. What’s done is done.”

Making an appearance on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show,” longtime Alvarez coach Mark Henry took complete ownership of the elbow, saying I was confused and it was a miscommunication. Alvarez, however, was quick to point out Henry is responsible for his success.

“As for Mark Henry calling for an elbow in the heat of the moment, an angled elbow is an incredible shot from the position I was in,” Alvarez wrote. “We simply had a miscommunication, it happens in war more often than not. This was a case of ‘friendly fire’ and we ended up on the losing end of this battle But let’s remember Ricardo and Mark are also responsible for my UFC world title and wins over some of the greatest fighters in UFC.”

You can read Alvarez’ full Instagram post here:

The former lightweight champion will now be forced to play the waiting game. Having fought out his contract, Alvarez could take his brand of violence elsewhere in the MMA world, or he may continue fighting the best lightweights in the UFC.

No matter what transpires, he won’t be blaming Henry.