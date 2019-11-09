Ed Herman Outclasses Khadis Ibragimov In Unanimous Decision Triumph – UFC Moscow Results

Spread the word!













Next up the UFC Moscow main card is a light heavyweight affair between Khadis Ibragimov and Ed Herman.

Round 1: They come out swinging to start the fight. Ibragimov looks for a takedown but Herman remains balanced as they clinch. Herman is responding with some effective knees in the clinch. Ibragimov is bloodied. They eventually separate. They start to swing again but it looks like this is a round for Herman.

Round 2: They come out swinging to start the second round as well. Ibragimov lands a couple of strikes during an exchange but Herman seems to be fine. Another exchange sees Ibragimov land strikes. Ibragimov’s nose seems to be a problem. They clinch up and Herman is attacking with knees. Herman grabs Ibragimov’s neck and lands two big knees. Ibragimov reverses and attempts takedown. Herman reverses and lands more knees. They separate. Herman lands a big right. They clinch again but separate. Ibragimov looks exhausted as the round ends.

Round 3: Once again, they start swinging. However, Ibragimov is clearly the slower fighter and is breathing heavy. Ibragimov grabs Herman’s leg and eventually takes him down but Herman gets up. They clinch again and Herman is landing effective knees. Herman has Ibragimov’s neck and lands knees to the head. Ibragimov is now bleeding even more but manages to take Herman down and keeps him there. Herman is offensive off his back while Ibragimov seems content with just laying on top for the remainder of the fight. Herman eventually gets up and the fight ends.

Official result: Ed Herman defeats Khadis Ibragimov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).