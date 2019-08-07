DWCS 23 Results: Three Fighters Land UFC Deals

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Tues. August 6, 2019) Dana White’s Contender Series 23 took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Five fights took place, with the winners having the possibility at landing a UFC contract. Omar Morales took on Harvey Park met at lightweight. A women’s flyweight bout between Lucrezia Ria and Marilia Santos took place. Herbert Burns and Darrick Minner threw down in featherweight action. Andre Muniz fought Taylor Johnson at 185 pounds. And Dwight Joseph took on Jay Perrin at bantamweight.

Check out the DWC 23 results below.

DWCS 23 Results:

Contract Winners: Andre Muniz, Herbert Burns, and Omar Morales

What did you think about tonight’s contender series?