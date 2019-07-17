DWCS 20 Results: Four Fighters Earn Contracts

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Tues. July 16, 2019) Dana White’s Contender Series 20 took place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Five fights took place, with the winners having the possibility at landing a UFC contract. Antonio Arroyo took on Stephen Regman at middleweight. A bantamweight bout between Ode Osbourne and Armando Villarreal took place. Don’Tale Mayes and Ricardo Prasel threw down in heavyweight action.. Kevin Syler fought Lance Lawrence at 152.2 pounds. And Brendan Allen took on Aaron Jeffery at middleweight.

Check out the DWC 20 results below.

DWCS 20 Results:

Middleweight: Antonio Arroyo def. Stephen Regman via R2 submission (arm-triangle, 3:31)

Bantamweight: Ode Osbourne def. Armando Villarreal via R1 submission (armbar, 4:39)

Heavyweight: Don'Tale Mayes def. Ricardo Prasel via R1 TKO (punches, 4:59)

Catchweight (152.5 pounds): Kevin Syler def. Lance Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Middleweight: Brendan Allen def. Aaron Jeffery via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 3:23)

Contract Winners: Brendan Allen, Don’Tale Mayes, Ode Osbourne, and Antonio Arroyo

What did you think about tonight’s contender series?

