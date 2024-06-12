Video – Dwayne Johnson sustains gnarly elbow injury while filming movie based on life of ex-UFC star Mark Kerr

Dwyane Johnson isn’t just transforming into an MMA fighter for his next film, he’s getting the full experience.

Johnson, otherwise known by WWE fans as The Rock, is in the middle of shooting The Smashing Machine, a movie based on the life of former two-time UFC heavyweight tournament champion Mark Kerr. Johnson, 52, has spent months preparing for the role with some intense all-out MMA training.

Unfortunately, as Johnson recently learned, that type of work is usually accompanied by some series injuries.

Functional medicine, holistic medicine, modern medicine – I’m an advocate for it all when we get banged up.

But don’t sleep on the power of the “healing Teremana hooch” 😂🥃

Sunshine & pain 🌞💪🏾

Smashing em up soulman 😉🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AIJTjjdvWs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 11, 2024

“Any time your film is called ‘The Smashing Machine,’ well, you’re going to get smashed up,” Johnson said in a video on Instagram. “… Looks like I have a cantaloupe right there on the bottom of my elbow. I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes. “There might be some soft tissue damage in there. That’s a lot of fluid, we’ll see. I got to get it out of there first before I get any kind of MRI. But yeah, the pain feels pretty good. But all good. It is what it is, until it isn’t.”

Needless to say, The People’s Elbow has looked better.

Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to injuries on the job

Of course, being one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars for years, Dwayne Johnson is no stranger to getting banged up while on the job.

In 2013 during his WrestleMania main event against John Cena, ‘The Rock’ felt something pop in his leg a mere 15 minutes into their headliner and was left with no choice, but to finish the match with what turned out to be a badly torn adductor