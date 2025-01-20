Merab Dvalishvili’s Coach Erupts Over Nurmagomedov’s Bizarre Blame Game After UFC 311!

ByCraig Pekios
Merab Dvalishvili’s coach, John Wood, isn’t interested in hearing Umar Nurmagomedov’s excuses.

Immediately after suffering the first professional loss of his mixed martial arts career, Nurmagomedov claimed that he had broken his hand in the opening round of Saturday’s co-main event in Los Angeles. Since then, Nurmagomedov has shared both images and a video of the injury.

Dvalishvili’s Coach throws shade at Nurmagomedov

During an appearance on Submission Radio following Dvalishvili’s impressive performance at UFC 311, Wood poured cold water all over Nurmagomedov’s broken-hand blues, suggesting that the injury didn’t cause the Dagestani to fade in the latter rounds.

“I mean maybe he broke his hand in the first round maybe he didn’t who knows and I don’t think having a broken hand affects your cardio,” Wood said. “Last time I checked I don’t think your hand bone and your your lungs are connected, so I don’t think that that really played into anything and who cares, it’s a fight that’s what happens you know.

“Maybe you throw a punch wrong or somebody turns their head or you hit someone, that is the name of the game you know.”

Nurmagomedov won the first two rounds on two of the three judges’ scorecards but proceeded to surrender the last three stanzas as Dvalishvili’s unrelenting pace proved to be too much for his previously undefeated challenger.

But if you ask Nurmagomedov, he doesn’t think he lost the fight at all.

