Dustin Stoltzfus Dominates Mansur Abdul-Malik Before Securing Submission at UFC 330

Earlier tonight at UFC 330, Dustin Stoltzfus finally snapped his two-fight losing skid by stopping the surging Mansur Abdul-Malik.

Stoltzfus had a banger of a first round at UFC 330. The underdog not only outstruck Abdul-Malik but also scored 2 takedowns, one takedown in the center of the octagon. From top mount, Stoltzfus also unleashed heavy ground-and-pound before attempting to sink in a rare naked choke.

In Round 2, Mansur Abdul-Malik started on a high note, dictating the pace and pressuring Dustin Stoltzfus right from the opening bell. He even badly hurt Stoltzfus at one point, but somehow, the latter survived by grabbing onto Abdul-Malik’s leg and trying to get back to his feet.

Once back on his feet, the 34-year-old stunned Abdul-Malik with a thunderous right hand that nearly dropped him. To secure the win, Stoltzfus first attempted a guillotine, and when he couldn’t secure it, he punished his foe with hammerfists and heavy ground-and-pound before eventually locking in a rear-naked choke to force Mansur Abdul-Malik to tap.

Official decison: Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Mansur Abdul-Malik via submission [rear-naked choke] in Round 2 (4:25) at UFC 330.

UFC 330: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik – Highlights

GRITTY THE WHOLE WAY



What a result for Dustin Stoltzfus!!!



[ #UFC330 is LIVE NOW on @ParmamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/DApEKbEb9X — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2026

DUSTIN STOLTZFUS JUST BEAT SHARABUTDIN ABDUL-MALIK 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bu5Dh1CsTT — UFC Replays (@UFCReplays) August 16, 2026

HUGE UPSET 🫨



Dustin Stoltzfus gets the W over Mansur Abdul-Malik! #UFC330 pic.twitter.com/3lcXEPF4Jh — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 16, 2026

🚨 WATCH THE FULL HIGHLIGHT!!! ‼️‼️



DUSTIN STOLTZFUS JUST SHOCKED EVERYBODY!! 🤯🤯



THE UNDERDOGS ARE RUNNING WILD TONIGHT!!! 💀🔥#UFC330 pic.twitter.com/CoxTuks74f — FightLuck (@FightluckBet) August 16, 2026

🥋 UFC 330: Dustin Stoltzfus submits Mansur Abdul-Malik via rear-naked choke at 4:25 of Round 2.

Stoltzfus gets the tap and picks up the finish in Philadelphia. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/ZFle73yIoD — MMA On Line (@MMAOnLine_) August 16, 2026