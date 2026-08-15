Dustin Stoltzfus Dominates Mansur Abdul-Malik Before Securing Submission at UFC 330
Earlier tonight at UFC 330, Dustin Stoltzfus finally snapped his two-fight losing skid by stopping the surging Mansur Abdul-Malik.
Stoltzfus had a banger of a first round at UFC 330. The underdog not only outstruck Abdul-Malik but also scored 2 takedowns, one takedown in the center of the octagon. From top mount, Stoltzfus also unleashed heavy ground-and-pound before attempting to sink in a rare naked choke.
In Round 2, Mansur Abdul-Malik started on a high note, dictating the pace and pressuring Dustin Stoltzfus right from the opening bell. He even badly hurt Stoltzfus at one point, but somehow, the latter survived by grabbing onto Abdul-Malik’s leg and trying to get back to his feet.
Once back on his feet, the 34-year-old stunned Abdul-Malik with a thunderous right hand that nearly dropped him. To secure the win, Stoltzfus first attempted a guillotine, and when he couldn’t secure it, he punished his foe with hammerfists and heavy ground-and-pound before eventually locking in a rear-naked choke to force Mansur Abdul-Malik to tap.
Official decison: Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Mansur Abdul-Malik via submission [rear-naked choke] in Round 2 (4:25) at UFC 330.