Esteban Ribovics Defeats Edson Barboza by TKO at UFC 330 as Veteran Retires After One-Sided Beatdown

Esteban Ribovics locked horns with Edson Barboza earlier tonight at UFC 330 to kickstart the main card.

As the three-round 155-pound contest commenced, the Argentine fighter was looking for an all-out slugfest to get back to winning ways. He relentlessly pressured the 40-year-old Barboza, walking him down, piecing him up with combinations, and bloodying his opponent.

By the end of Round 1, Barboza had absorbed a ton of punishment and was on the verge of being finished but somehow managed to survive.

As Round 2 began, a wounded “Junior” endured further punishment as a hungry Ribovics sensed blood. “El Gringo” pressed the UFC veteran against the cage, battering him with heavy shots and elbows and bloodying him even further.

Although Barboza showed tremendous heart and was not game to quit, referee Herb Dean had seen enough and stepped in to stop the contest before things could look even worse for the 40-year-old.

Official decision: Esteban Ribovics defeated Edson Barboza by TKO in Round 2 (1:32) at UFC 330.

After the UFC 330 TKO loss, Edson Barboza announced his retirement.

🚨 Edson Barboza just announced his retirement from MMA 👏 pic.twitter.com/844HSM9BuS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 16, 2026

UFC 330: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics – Highlights

AND THAT'S IT 😤



Esteban Ribovics gets the TKO win in the second round!



[ #UFC330 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Il720USZyF — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2026

Esteban Ribovics TKO's Edson Barboza! 👊 #UFC330 | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4elqJrK1ec — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 16, 2026

Vean esto 👀



El argentino Esteban Ribovics noquea con lluvia de golpes 🚨#UFC330 | En vivo por @pplusdeportes pic.twitter.com/20pqFzRUx2 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 16, 2026

¡Las huellas de la batalla! 😱



Así quedó la espinilla de Edson Barboza en la pelea ante Esteban Ribovics.



🔴 #UFC330 EN VIVO por Paramount + pic.twitter.com/GjLbTNQx1I — Paramount+ Deportes (@PPlusDeportes) August 16, 2026

¡Así fue como Esteban Ribovics pasó por encima de Edson Barboza! 🤯



🔴 #UFC330 EN VIVO por Paramount + pic.twitter.com/CaYgYTm34r — Paramount+ Deportes (@PPlusDeportes) August 16, 2026