Dustin Poirier Shuts Down Retirement: ‘Of Course I’m Going To Fight Again’

Despite his cryptic post-UFC 242 social media post, Dustin Poirier has no plans on retiring just yet.

Following his third-round submission lightweight title defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this month, Poirier was extremely emotional. Afterwards, he even posted on social media, hinting that he may not fight again.

“Thank you guys for the support, it means a lot to me,” Poirier said. “If I choose to fight again, I’ll be back strong. If not, I’ll see what God has in store for me. Thank you.”

However, just over a week on from that post, Poirier clarified that the video was made in the heat of the moment and that he will be fighting again soon:

“Nah,” Poirier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “My whole career and then a 10-week training camp to prepare me for that night. I feel like I did everything I could to be ready for that fight.

“I got beat and it was just, I was in my feelings, man, and it hurt. Sitting in my hotel room, I said that but it was just emotional. Of course, I’m going to fight again. These guys ain’t going to punch themselves in the face.”

Poirier has called out Conor McGregor for a rematch while another option could be Donald Cerrone. Regardless of his next opponent is, “The Diamond” plans on competing early next year. However, if a fight makes sense, he’s open to a December return:

“I’d like to fight at the beginning of the year,” he added. “If they have something first two weeks of January, but we’ll see, if something makes sense, of course.”

Who do you want to see Poirier face next?