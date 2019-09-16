Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Auction Of Dustin Poirier Shirt Earns $100,000

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to net a huge $100,000 for Dustin Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation.

Following their UFC 242 fight earlier this month that Nurmagomedov won, the pair exchanged fight shirts. “The Eagle” later revealed he planned to auction the shirt with all the proceeds going to Poirier’s charity.

And considering his global reach, he managed to earn $100,000 — all of which will go into helping build water wells to repair a ruined water supply at an orphanage and school in Uganda.

“It’s great because it’s going to help a lot of people,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I’m proud of that. I appreciate them helping out the charity. It’s been growing and I’m very grateful for that.”

Poirier would reveal the amount publicly on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday as well.

UFC president Dana White also said he would match the amount Nurmagomedov would net from the auction. Considering everything, The Good Fight Foundation is set for a huge month as it already surpassed their financial goal of $25,000.

