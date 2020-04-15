Dustin Poirier Willing To Move Weights Or Change Sports To Rematch Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier says he’s willing to step up in weight or cross over into boxing for a rematch against Conor McGregor.

Poirier previously fought the Irishman at featherweight back at UFC 174 in September 2014. After a heated build-up, it was McGregor who emerged victorious from the bout. ‘Notorious’ landed big early and was able to close the show inside one round as previously predicted.

Since then ‘The Diamond’ has been keen to get that one back. When MMA Fighting asked him if McGregor is still at the top of his wish list, he replied.

“Of course I’d rather have that. Like I said, I want the biggest and the highest ranked guys that I can get. Yeah, I’m not circling back around to these guys or begging for fights.

“I’ll fight Dan Hooker no problem, but my job is to get the biggest fights, the most money, get the highest ranked opponents that I can get. So whenever I see people and opportunities that make sense, like me and Conor, of course I would push for that.”

“It just depends on what the UFC has in mind and Conor’s timeframe when he wants to fight,” Poirier said. “A lot of factors play into all this decision making. But I’m definitely open to the fight.”

The 31-year-old is willing to do anything to make that fight happen. If he has to move up several weight classes or transition into another sport he’ll do it.

“I’d love it at welterweight,” Poirier said. “I’d love it in a boxing ring. I’d love it in MMA. I’ll take it at 185 [pounds], I don’t care. I just want the biggest fights that I can get, and that’s definitely one of them.”

“I’d love to box Nate Diaz or McGregor in the Octagon, or in the boxing ring,” Poirier said.

Who wins if Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor rematch?