Dustin Poirier Welcomes “Grueling Fight” With Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier welcomes UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway to the lightweight division and is willing to take part in a grueling fight.

The two fighters are slated to share the Octagon when they fight for the for interim lightweight championship in the headliner of UFC 236. Poirier understands the fact that many other lightweight fighters could’ve been in the role that Holloway is in. However, he doesn’t mind “Blessed” getting the title shot.

“That part is tough to say (about whether Holloway deserves it),” Poirier told MMAJunkie. “The guy is obviously a reigning, defending world champion. Stopped (Jose Aldo), arguably the best 145-pound champion of all time, twice. He has been looking incredible every fight and put it all together, but to jump up and skip the line in a top-heavy division is a little different. But timing, availability, circumstances, and here we are.”

Make no mistake about it though, Poirier is full of confidence heading into the fight. He also knows that one thing will not be different for him and that’s getting his hand raised. The only thing in his mind that is uncertain is not knowing exactly how it will be done.

“I’m going to win Saturday night,” Poirier said. “A lot of people want predictions; I say it’s going to be a tough fight. This might be the best fight anybody’s ever seen. I don’t know. This is going to be a grueling fight, I believe, and he’s going to be in there with no quit as am I. I don’t know a prediction, but I feel like I’m going to stop him.”

The UFC 236 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.