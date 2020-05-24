Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker Rebooked For June 27

Spread the word!













Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will fight surging contender Dan Hooker in the main event of a show set to take place on the 27 June according to reports. Combate first reported the match-up had been booked yesterday and since then MMA Junkie has confirmed the story. According to MMA Junkie, the preference is to hold this fight at the UFC Apex Facility but this depends upon travel restrictions being lifted to allow Hooker to fly from New Zealand to the United States.

The two lightweight standouts were supposed to meet at UFC San Diego on May 16. Unfortunately, the ongoing global pandemic meant that fight was scrapped and it has now been rebooked for later this summer.

Dustin Poirier Looking To Rebound From Khabib Nurmagomedov Loss

Poirier hasn’t fought since falling short in his bid to unify the lightweight division against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242. Despite brief moments of success ‘The Diamond’ was ultimately dominated and stopped inside three rounds by the undefeated Russian.

Hooker will enter this fight on a three-fight win streak. The 30-year-old beat James Vick and Al Iaquinta to earn hometown main event fight against Paul Felder. Hooker emerged victorious at UFC Auckland after five rounds of war in what is still seen as a controversial split decision victory.

Who wins when Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker finally face off on June 27?