Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker In The Works For UFC San Diego

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is set to return against top contender Dan Hooker according to reports.

The match-up although not official is believed to be in the works to headline at UFC San Diego on May 16 per MMA Junkie who cite two anonymous sources with knowledge of the deal.

Poirier hasn’t fought since losing his 155lb unification fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in September. ‘The Diamond’ came up short against the Russian who picked up a third-round submission win when the pair met in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to this loss Poirier was in rare form picking up high profile wins over Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez. Since suffering defeat ‘The Diamond’ has been nursing a hip injury and seeking the biggest fights possible.

In comes New Zealand fighter Dan Hooker, fresh off the back of the biggest win of his career. The 30-year-old from Auckland beat Paul Felder over five rounds in front of his hometown fans last month. He’ll be hoping to be more convincing in his next fight after many fans thought he lucky to emerge victorious against Felder.

This story is still breaking. Stay tuned to LowKickMMA.com for updates an official confirmation in the coming days.

