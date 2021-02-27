Dustin Poirier pulled off an almighty upset by knocking out Conor McGregor at UFC 257 back in January. Unquestionably, this spoilt Dana White’s plans for a Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch. As well as establishing Poirier as the uncrowned champ in the process. Now ‘The Diamond’ is shedding some light on the impact the lack of trash talk from the Irishman had in the build-up to the fight. Unsurprisingly, it helped Poirier tremendously.

Talking to Joe Rogan on his famous podcast, ‘The Diamond’ admitted that the lack of verbal warfare was hugely welcomed. He followed this up by stating that fighting is crazy enough as it is without the added theatrics. This approach is in stark contrast to the vicious verbal warfare that McGregor dished out in their first meeting back in 2014.

“Fighting is hectic already…It being a little bit more calm for me, was smooth sailing man!”, admitted Poirier.

“So it’s not good for him. It’s really better for him to be an ass hole”, said Joe Rogan. “Yeah, be an asshole,” chimed Poirier.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor look set to clash for the third time this summer and finally end their trilogy. It will be interesting to see whether McGregor returns to his verbal assaulting ways. Additionally, the Irishman’s social media posts appear to be pointing towards that direction.

The loss in January derailed McGregor’s Manny Pacquaio fight and caused his hunger for fighting to come into question by many. Undoubtedly, McGregor will be relentless in his attempt to prove the naysayers wrong once again.

Who wins the trilogy, Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier?