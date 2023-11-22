Dustin Poirier reveals talks held for return at UFC 300 amid links to fight with Brazilian star Gilbert Burns

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has revealed talks have been held between him and promotional officials – who remain on the same page regarding a comeback for the Lafayette native at UFC 300 in April of next year, amid links to a welterweight fight against former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 291 back in July, suffering a brutal second round high-kick KO loss to fellow former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s symbolic BMF championship fight.

Yet to book a return to the Octagon in the time since, amid links to a welterweight move, and fights against long-time rival, Nate Diaz as well as former lightweight kingpin, Rafael dos Anjos, Louisiana native, Poirier confirmed his plan to fight at UFC 300 next year.

Dustin Poirier reveals talks to fight at UFC 300

And appearing at UFC Vegas 82 last weekend, the American Top Team staple revealed today how he spoke to organizational officials regarding a comeback at the event – who appeared to be all ears to a feature.

“Yeah, I sat down with the UFC and we talked about it [fighting at UFC 300], and they’re kinda on the same page as me,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting. “If we can get the right opponent, that makes sense for a big fight, then we can do it.”

“… A fight that guarantees me a title fight or a really big fight,” Dustin Poirier explained. “Something that I’m super excited about doing, that’s all I want.”

Furthermore, former undisputed welterweight title challenger, the above-mentioned, Burns has mentioned his willingness to fight former interim lightweight titleholder, Poirier in their respective returns to the Octagon – with the Niteroi native targeting an April return to the Octagon after receiving clearance to return to training following a shoulder injury.

Gilbert Burns tells me he’s been cleared to resume training 100 percent for the first time since his shoulder injury in May,” Brett Okamoto posted on his official X account. “Looking for an Octagon return in March or April.”

