Dustin Poirier Plans On ‘Looking Smooth’ While Outclassing Max Holloway

“The Diamond” Dustin Poirier knows Max Holloway is one of the best in the world, but he plans to ‘look smooth’ while ‘outclassing’ the Hawaiian.

Poirier, 30, has sure come a long way since the 2011 MMA documentary Fightville. His subsequent run in World Extreme Combat (WEC) would set the stage for “The Diamond” to make his move to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It would be the Octagon where Poirier would experience his highest highs and lowest lows. Through it all, the Louisiana native has learned a thing or two.

“I’m obviously the most mature I’ve been, the most patient and just over time and understanding of the fight game,” Poirier said (h/t mmanews). “I know it’s dangerous I’m still battling that not to just bite down and plant my feet and duke it out with these guys. I usually end up on the right side of that but the times that I don’t aren’t worth it. I know I have the power and the grit to put a lot of these guys away but when I do fight like that, it’s just whoever lands that shot first.”

“That’s just totally disrespecting the years of work that I’ve put in. I’m just hardwired that way. I’m a fighter at heart. When things get ugly, when things get tough, I don’t flight. I fight.”

Poirier’s 24-5 record is that much more impressive when considering who he has competed against. He has defeated former champions Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez, and most recently beat Justin Gaethje via knockout.

While Holloway is known for his insane cardio, Poirier too feels like he can push the pace. Regardless, “The Diamond” is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday night.

“I know I can,” Poirier said. “I just have to go out there with the mindset and go out there ready to overcome anything he does. Ready to overcome anything that comes up in there. Whatever happens, I trust in myself and believe in my abilities. I know I can get it done and I know I can make it look smooth doing it.”

“This is the perfect time for me to showcase my true abilities because the guy is coming off great performances, everybody is talking about him. He’s really shining out there, outclassing people. If I go out there and do that to him, that really makes a statement winning the belt but really outclassing one of the best guys in the UFC right now.”