Dustin Poirier will only compete when he is paid his worth.

Poirier is currently in limbo as he looks to return to action before the end of the year. He has already accepted a potential fight with Conor McGregor, however, he is yet to receive an actual written offer from the UFC.

There are also doubts as to whether McGregor would fight him as while he, too, has accepted the bout on social media, he wants to compete before the end of the year as opposed to January.

Of course, Poirier could have been competing later this month at UFC 254 if negotiations over potential fights with Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler had gone well. Unfortunately, negotiations failed with Poirier revealing the UFC weren’t even far from what he wanted but refused to budge.

“It was back in my hands when they came back and offered me Chandler,” Poirier told Ariel Helwani. “But I already had plans in motion of going back home and also, I wanted to be paid more.”

Poirier went on to add that he was offered the same amount to fight Chandler as he was offered to fight Ferguson. To make matters worse, he learned Chandler was being paid more than him for a potential fight.

While he is happy for Chandler to make money in the UFC, “The Diamond” — like Ferguson — felt slighted that a new signing was being paid more than him.

“I would never count another man’s money,” Poirier added. “I hope Chandler makes a ton of money in the UFC. But the fact that I’ve been in the UFC for 10 years. Fight of the Year contenders over and over again, eight main events, two pay-per-view main events. And the guy is going to come in here and make more money than me. I understand it’s business but if you want me to fight that guy, we got to step it up.

“That’s a slap in the face. I’ve shed too much blood in the Octagon. That’s just where I’m coming from — maybe it doesn’t make sense for you but I’ve bled too much to be disrespected.”

"I've bled too much to be disrespected."@DustinPoirier explains to @arielhelwani why fights never materialized with Tony Ferguson or Michael Chandler. pic.twitter.com/AZpaMJRgt2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 14, 2020

Poirier certainly has a point and even Chandler didn’t take offense to his comments.

“I’ve always admired how @dustinpoirier conducts himself. I didn’t take his decision any kind of way. Good on ya, Diamond. I’m here and ready to earn my spot in this division. I look forward to bleeding with you down the line.”

I’ve always admired how @dustinpoirier conducts himself. I didn’t take his decision any kind of way. Good on ya, Diamond. I’m here and ready to earn my spot in this division. I look forward to bleeding with you down the line. — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 14, 2020

