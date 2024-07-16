Dustin Poirier reveals UFC uninterested in fight with Nate Diaz: ‘He’s such a struggle to deal with’

Amid urging from UFC commentating duo, Jon Anik and fellow Lafayette native, Daniel Cormier, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has claimed the promotion has no interest in booking a fight between him and Nate Diaz.

Poirier, a former interim lightweight champion and perennial contender at 155lbs, most recently featured in the main event of UFC 302 back in May, taking on Islam Makhachev in hia latest pursuit of the undisputed title.

And suffering an eventual fifth round submission defeat to the pound-for-pound number one, Poirier was forced to tap to a D’Arce choke, dropping his third loss in undisputed championship fights.

Remaining steadfast on his decision to retire from mixed martial arts in the immediate aftermath of his latest setback, Poirier informed watching that he had likely made his final walk in combat sports.

However, two months later, Poirier has confirmed he will likely make one final appearance in the Octagon – in an attempt to end his career on a win.

Dustin Poirier claims UFC uninterested in him fighting Nate DIaz

And with pundits and fans alike within the community urging him to fight Diaz in his final UFC appearance, Poirier has now claimed promotional brass have no interest in him fighting the Stockton veteran.

“The thing with (Nate) Diaz is – I’m in contact with the UFC behind the scenes about my next moves all the time,” Dustin Poirier said on the Anik & Florian Podcast. “We talk about when I want to fight again, how bad are my injuries, things like that. And the last time brought his name up, they didn’t want to talk about him, they didn’t want to do business. A lot of fans don’t know, behind the scenes he’s such a struggle to deal with that I think they just don’t want to do it anymore.”

“But if it [the fight] came around, if that was something that was a reality, I 100 percent would take the fight right now, sign a contract today,” Dustin Poirier explained. “And Nate knows that because I’ve done it a few times.”

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier take on Nate Diaz?