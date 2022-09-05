Dustin Poirier hints at Madison Square Garden return at UFC 281 amid links to Michael Chandler fight

Yet to feature under the UFC banner since headlining UFC 269 last December, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has hinted at his impending return at Madison Square Garden at UFC 281 in November, amid continued links to a high-stakes end-of-year clash with Michael Chandler.

Poirier, the current #3 ranked lightweight contender, headlined UFC 269 against former champion, Charles Oliveira, suffering a third round standing rear-naked choke submission defeat against the Sao Paulo grappler.

In the time since, Dustin Poirier has been linked with a slew of potential outings in his return to the Octagon – including the likes of Tony Ferguson, former foe, Justin Gaethje, incoming UFC 279 headliner, Nate Diaz, and the aforenoted fellow contender, Chandler.

Earlier this summer, reports emerged detailing how the organization were currently targeting a lightweight clash between Poirier and Chandler to take place on November 12. at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, however, the promotion has yet to confirm the matchup.

A further report also claimed that the matchup between Louisiana native, Poirier, and Missouri veteran, Chandler could also land at UFC 282 on December 10. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dustin Poirier appears to confirm a UFC return at MSG in November

With the promotion yet to confirm a bout between Poirier and Chandler for either end-of-year event, the former has hinted that he will be competing in the ‘Big Apple’ on his official Twitter account, tweeting, “Madison Square Garden (diamond emoji)” over the course of last weekend.

Madison Square Garden 💎 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 3, 2022

Enjoying an impressive 2-1 run in the Octagon last year, Dustin Poirier managed to hand former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor a second round knockout loss at the beginning of last year on ‘Fight Island’ – before then landing a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the Dubliner in July after the former suffered a fractured left tibia.

As for Chandler, the one-time title chaser managed to spring a massive second round knockout win over the previously mentioned, Ferguson on the main card of UFC 274 back in May – returning him to the winner’s enclosure.