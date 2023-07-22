A training partner of former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, has claimed that the loser of the upcoming BMF title bout between the Lafayette native and fan-favorite veteran, Justin Gaethje, will likelty hang up their gloves at UFC 291 later this month.

Headlining the promotion’s return to Salt Lake City, Utah, Dustin Poirier looks to land his second career win over fellow former interim champion, Gaethje, with the two initially sharing the Octagon back in 2018.

Dustin Poirier first defeated Justin Gaethje back in 2018 on enemy territory

Turning in a fourth round standing TKO win over Gaethje, Poirier would then landed interim lightweight gold in a rematch unanimous decision win over former featherweight champion.

And in both men’s pursuit of an undisputed lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, or a title rematch with Charles Oliveira following their upcoming UFC 294 rematch, Poirier or Gaethje could likely retire from mixed martial arts with a loss in Utah, according to American Top Team trainee, Renato Moicano.

“My hot take on this fight, both [Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje] athletes are very accomplished, they don’t have many more fights on their belts anymore,” Renato Moicano said on his YouTube channel. “I think the loser of this fight will retire.”

Both riding wins in their flagship headliner at the end of this month, Poirier rebounded to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 281 back in November, submitting common-foe, Michael Chandler with a third round rear-naked choke at Madison Square Garden.

Himself featuring already this year, Arizona veteran, Gaethje took home a close, majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 back in March in London, England. (Transcribed by MMA News)

Poirier and Gaethje’s headlining clash will top the card which also features a potential title-eliminator clash between former Octagon champions, Jan Blachowicz, and Alex Pereira at the light heavyweight limit.