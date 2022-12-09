Dustin Poirier on road to recovery following foot surgery; ‘About to bounce back!’

After spending the majority of the week in the hospital fighting a nasty foot infection, Dustin Poirier appeared to be on the road to recovery.

Unfortunately, Poirier’s discharge from a local hospital was a bit premature as a follow-up MRI confirmed that he had an abscess that required immediate attention. Poirier’s wife Jolie updated fans of the situation on Instagram.

“For those asking about Dustins foot … He has a bad staph infection that started Saturday, didn’t respond to oral antibiotics & he was unable to walk. Sunday we went into the ER & they admitted him for cellulitis. They released him early Wednesday morning but after a 2nd MRI it showed there was an abscess that needs to be drained. So now he’s back in the hospital for surgery. I’ll post an update once he’s out. Thank you everyone for the kind words & support.”

An hour later, Jolie Poirier posted another update confirming that the surgery was successful and that ‘The Diamond’ was finally on the road to recovery.

“Surgery went well, and just like they expected,” Jolie wrote. “Now on to recovery.”

Wut da helllll pic.twitter.com/7YIYmlSrgl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 6, 2022

Dustin Poirier Sends a Message to All Those ‘Talking Shit and Kicking’ Him While He Was Down

Working his way back towards 100%, Dustin Poirier sent a message to those that were talking trash about his very serious infection over the past few days. Taking to Instagram, ‘The Diamond’ wrote:

“About to bounce back! Nobody’s safe. Everyone talking shit and kicking when im down, thats coward movements. I want all the smoke. El Diamante.”

Poirier’s response was likely related to a since-deleted tweet by his lightweight rival Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar famously broke his leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Poirier. McGregor tweeted, “Karma the left paw an all haha chop that thing off keep it for Halloween,” before thinking twice and deleting the comment.

Dustin Poirier was last seen inside the Octagon roughly one month ago at UFC 281. Competing against another fan favorite, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, the two warriors delivered a Fight of the Year contender with Poirier securing the victory by way of a third-round rear-naked choke. 29-7 overall, ‘The Diamond’ has now won four of his last five including back-to-back knockouts of Conor McGregor in 2021.