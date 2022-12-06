Conor McGregor takes aim at UFC rival Tony Ferguson: ‘You sad little broke tick’

Forever linked with a potential lightweight excursion against former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has today hit out at his former Paradigm Sports Management stablemate, labelling him “broke” in reaction to a fan-made video on Ferguson’s Twitter account.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has yet to return to the Octagon since July of last year, headlining UFC 264 in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. The 34-year-old suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in the first round of the clash.

For Ferguson, the Oxnard veteran slumped to his fifth consecutive loss in an impromptu UFC 279 headliner in September, dropping a fourth round guillotine loss to Nate Diaz in his return to the welterweight limit. The defeat followed prior consecutive losses against Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor fires barb toward UFC veteran, Tony Ferguson

Posting a fan-made animated video of himself defeating McGregor in a fantasy fight on his official Twitter account, Ferguson referred to the Dubliner as Conor ‘McNacker’.

“Guess what day it is?” Tony Ferguson tweeted. “It’s McNugget Monday MF’as!! Bet’cha jolly ol’ McNacker (Conor McGregor) is still looking for his sauce *mack*. Remember crew keep your stick on the ice & don’let’chur meat loaf – champ -CSO- Season’s beatings & #JingleJangle #NahMean.”

“Guess What🐫Day It Is!?! 💭 It’s Mcnugget🥇Monday💪😆MF’as!!! ” Bet’cha Jolly Ol’ Mcnacker Is Still Lookin’ For His🫧Sauce *mack* 🤦‍♂️ Remember Crew🍃 Keep Your Stick On The🧊Ice & Don’Let’Chur Meat🍖Loaf 💯 – Champ 🎅 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Season’s☃️Beatings & # Jingle🎅Jangle # Nah🤷‍♂️Mean pic.twitter.com/w9nQIyODeS — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 6, 2022

McGregor, who was once represented alongside Ferguson at Paradigm Sports Management, responded to the Californian earlier today, labelling the veteran a “little sad broke tick”.

“Hahahaaha I look at this and think what the actual f*ck is my life on here,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Jolly ol McNacker hahahaah ah stop, man. Well, sure look, [at] least I’m rockin’ around jolly anyway ye (sic) little sad broke tick hahahaha.”

Hahahaaha I look at this and think what the actual fuck is my life on here 😂😂 jolly ol mcnacker hahahaah ah stop man 😂😂😂😂 well sure look, least I’m rockin round jolly anyway ye little sad broke tick hahahaha https://t.co/2zAeCNbMa7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2022

Expected to make his return to active competition next summer, McGregor has been linked with a potential welterweight comeback against the aforenoted, Ferguson, as well as former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, and division contender, Michael Chandler.