Dustin Poirier Explains Why He’s In No Rush For Title Shot

Dustin Poirier understands where he stands in the UFC lightweight division and everything going on in it currently as it’s well known that the Las Vegas-based promotion is trying to book a superfight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor for the strap later this year.

As seen in the main event of UFC on FOX 30 event (July 28, 2018) at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX, Poirier was able to score a second round stoppage victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

While speaking with The Luke Thomas Show on SiriusXM Fight Nation on Tuesday, Poirier gave some insight into his future plans and what he intends to do.

“I’m not in a rush,” Poirier said. “If something makes sense, then let’s do it but other than that, I feel like I’ve earned a title shot. I’d love for them to fight and then me fight the winner, beginning of next year if that’s possible, but we’ll see. This is a crazy, crazy, crazy thing that we do and things are always changing so you never know.” “That’s the only reason I’d come back,” Poirier said. “At the end of the day, I’ve been doing this to be a world champion and I feel like I’m the closest I’ve ever been so for me to do anything else but what I think I’ve earned, there’s gonna need to be money.”

For Poirier, one would have to think that he wants McGregor to beat Khabib in their fight for two different reasons – McGregor and Poirier faced off as featherweights four years ago with the ending seeing McGregor get his hand raised after scoring a first round stoppage and because it would be a massive payday for him.