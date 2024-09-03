Dustin Poirier vs. Colby Covington – Bisping Likes Rumored UFC 309 Fight

Michael Bisping likes the sound of a scrap between Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington.

After coming up short in his third and final shot at the lightweight world title, ‘The Diamond’ left the door open for a return should something enticing come his way. Enter Covington, one of the most outspoken and outlandish characters in the UFC.

Recent rumors have suggested that Poirier and Covington could collide at UFC 309 when the promotion heads back to Madison Square Garden for a pay-per-view event tentatively scheduled for November 9.

Discussing the possibility of a fight between the pair of three-time title challengers, Bisping believes it would present a good opportunity for ‘Chaos’ to get back into the title picture while allowing Poirier the chance to score some redemption for his friend, Jorge Masvidal.

“He’s [Colby Covington] got his opportunities,” Bisping said on his podcast with Adam Catterall. “He’s not getting that opportunity again, anytime soon. He needs something big. He needs something juicy. He needs something to get himself up for it. Dustin Poirier is that name. A legend of the game. A guy that has been there, done it, got the T-shirt. You’ve just mentioned beef. Bit of bad blood. Dustin Poirier’s mates with Jorge Masvidal, he needs to get that one back for his pal, don’t he?” (h/t MMA News).

Bisping thinks the build-up for Colby Covington vs. Dustin Poirier would be ‘crazy’

Like Poirier, Covington is 2-3 in his last five fights. But unlike Poirier, all of those losses for Covington have come in UFC title fights. His only wins in the last five years have come against Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal — two fighters who aren’t even with the promotion anymore.

You’d have to go back to 2018 just to find a win for Covington that came against a fighter still on the UFC roster.

Still, ‘Chaos’ has proven himself to be a valuable asset for the promotion, primarily because of his impeccable ability to sell a fight. Bisping thinks that could mean big business for the UFC should they see fit to pair up one of MMA’s top trash talkers with a heavy-hitting fan favorite.

“Listen, Colby, say what you want about him. The man’s a promotion machine. With all like the personal stuff that they can go to, They would blow that fight up, like crazy. I’d want to see it.”

Covington has not competed since a decisive decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in what will hopefully be his final shot at UFC gold.