Dustin Poirier Replaces Conor McGregor in Road House Sequel – Michael Chandler, Stephen Thompson and Other UFC Athletes Also Cast

UFC legend Dustin Poirier is one of many fighters who has been named as part of the cast in the upcoming Road House sequel – with Conor McGregor seemingly not coming along for the ride.

Many fans will remember that last year, Conor McGregor starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the iconic Road House movie from back in 1989. Conor was pretty jacked for shooting, and while some questioned his acting ability, it certainly seemed to go down well with a lot of his fans. Alas, in the wake of the Irishman’s controversies outside of Hollywood and mixed martial arts, it seems as if a decision has been made for him not to return for Road House 2.

Instead, those casting the sequel have opted to go in a different direction. It’s the kind of movie that is always going to require some real life fighters in order to bring some legitimacy to the project, and they are certainly going to get that based on the early reports of who will feature.

As reported by Deadline, Dustin Poirier will make an appearance in the Road House movie, and he will be joined by some familiar faces.

Road House 2 cast features some big names

Anyone who is worried about Road House 2 not feeling like a proper combat sports movie will probably be happy to hear about some of the names that are going to be taking part in filming. Those announced so far include Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and Tyron Woodley.

The production is said to be even greater than the first movie with shooting taking place between the UK, the US and Malta.

Who knows, maybe Conor will still pop up at some point – but right now, that doesn’t seem to be in the works.