Dricus du Plessis Wants Match With Alex Pereira But Has Khamzat Chimaev Problem First

Dricus du Plessis is interested in a fight against Alex Pereira – but understands that he needs to get through Khamzat Chimaev first.

Over the course of the last few years, Dricus du Plessis has done a great job of shocking the world. He has managed to rattle off huge wins over Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland, and now, he is known as the UFC middleweight champion.

The expectation is that he will battle Strickland in a rematch next year. However, given the rise of Khamzat Chimaev, there’s always a chance that the Chechen star will jump to the front of the line. Either way, Dricus du Plessis isn’t the kind of fighter who will back down from any kind of challenge.

Another man who DDP is interested in battling is none other than UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The two have exchanged words in the past, and du Plessis has made it crystal clear that he isn’t afraid of going up in weight to fight him.

In a recent interview, the South African star expanded on his plans for the future.

Dricus du Plessis wants Alex Pereira fight

“It’s a fight I want. I always say, for me, this is all about legacy. When it’s all said and done, I want to be known as one of the greatest to ever walk this earth, and for me to do that, I only want to fight the best guys in the world. So, yeah, beating Khamzat definitely gets me in that conversation.”

“Like I said, I’m never in a rush, but a good point you’re making is I would love that fight before the man [Pereira] decides to retire because, if he does decide to retire today, it would be totally warranted.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Either way, the future is bright for Dricus du Plessis.