Dricus du Plessis hits back: ‘How dare you!’ scolds in response to Alex Pereira’s ‘Clown’ comment

Undisputed middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis has hit back at a recent comment from incumbent light heavyweight best, Alex Pereira at Noche UFC — with the Brazilian labelling him a “clown” amid links to a matchup for the 185lbs crown.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight titleholder, most recently recorded his first defense of the divisional crown at UFC 304 against common-opponent, Israel Adesanya, landing an impressive fourth round rear-naked choke win over the ex-two-time champion.

As for Pereira, the Brazilian star and former two-weight titleholder most recently headlined UFC 303 back in June, successfully defending his light heavyweight crown with a blistering first round high-kick knockout win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

And already booked for his return, Sao Paulo knockout star, Pereira is slated to headline UFC 307 at the beginning of next month in Salt Lake City, Utah, taking on streaking divisional striker, Khalil Rountree.

Off the back of Dricus du Plessis’ win over common-enemy, Adesanya earlier this summer, Pereira appeared to welcome the chance to compete for the middleweight throne one final time against the South African.

Dricus du Plessis responds to Alex Pereira amid “clown” comment

Accusing the Pretoria native of avoiding a title fight with as well as calling him a “clown” during his appearance at Noche UFC over the weekend, Pereira’s comments were refuted by du Plessis, who hit out at the former kickboxing star on social media.

“A scared clown how dare you!” Dricus du Plessis posted in response to Alex Pereira on his official X account. “Now that’s taking it too far. I’ve already said I’m in to fight either you or Sean (Strickland). What more do you want or should I tag your translator?”

Winning the middleweight crown at the beginning of the year, former KSW star, du Plessis landed a controversial split decision win over the above-mentioned, Strickland at UFC 296 in the pair’s title pairing in Canada.