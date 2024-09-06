Chael Sonnen questions Alex Pereira’s threat to return to MW: ‘Final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with Adesanya’

Former two-weight UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen has claimed current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira was trying to one-up former foe, Israel Adesanya in the future once more by toppling would-be common-opponent, Dricus du Plessis — after calling for a stunning middleweight return.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and the current light heavyweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 303 back in June, successfully defending his crown in a dominant second round high-kick knockout win over Jiri Prochazka.

And already booked to take main event honors at UFC 307 at the beginning of next month, taking on surging light heavyweight challenger, Khalil Rountree.

However, off the back of du Plessis’ stunning submission win over the aforenoted, Adesanya back in August to defend his title at UFC 304, Alex Pereira offered to return to 185lbs to take on the South African next.

Alex Pereira attempting to one-up Israel Adesanya once more

And according to veteran analyst, Sonnen, Pereira is simply trying to one-up Adesanya in the future by taking out Pretoria native, du Plessis at his former middleweight stomping grounds.

“Alex (Pereira) was not sincere [about moving to middleweight again],” Chael Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “He is sincerely tough, and he will fight anybody. But, he can’t make 185 pounds. There’s nothing to gain there, by the way, to return and go through that kind of sacrifice, to return to a weight that you’ve already won.”

“If you wanted to fight Dricus (du Plessis), Dricus could come up [to light heavyweight],” Sonnen explained. “But make sure you don’t miss the play here. Alex is tough, and he will fight anybody, but the play here was a final nail in the coffin of his rivalry with (Israel) Adesanya.”

Earlier this year, Sao Paulo knockout star, Alex Pereira made incredibly short-work of former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill to defend his divisional crown for the first time.