Throwback: Dricus Du Plessis helps grounded opponent with fallen mouthpiece, throws vicious ground and pound

During a fight in his early career, Dricus Du Plessis helped his opponent with his mouthpiece and then threw brutal shots on the ground.

The now UFC middleweight noticed that his opponent didn’t have his mouthpiece and assisted him with putting it back into his mouth. Then, Du Plessis threw vicious punches on his grounded opponent.

Gave his opponent’s mouthpiece back just to beat the sh*t out of him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HWOQv5OnpE — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 9, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis Has Been Impressive Since Arriving in the UFC

Du Plessis (18-2) is a former two-division champion in South African mixed martial arts promotion Extreme Fighting Championship. He also claimed gold in KSW.

The 28-year-old inked a deal with the UFC in Sept. 2020. He has been unbeaten since his debut at UFC Fight Night 179. He has finished three of his four UFC fights. Du Plessis last submitted Darren Till with a face crank at UFC 282. He’s currently the No.10 ranked middleweight in the company.