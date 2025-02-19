Dricus du Plessis laughs off big Belal Muhammad superfight after UFC 312

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t overly interested in the idea of battling Belal Muhammad in a potential superfight.

As we know, Dricus du Plessis has been one of the big surprise packages in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the last few years. He’s beaten some of the best middleweights in the game, including Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland. Now, he’s looking ahead to a probable contender in the form of Khamzat Chimaev.

Down at welterweight, however, the 170-pound champion Belal Muhamad has heavily teased the idea of moving up to take him on. Driucs du Plessis, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be too impressed.

Dricus du Plessis’ view on Belal Muhammad

“Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights,” Du Plessis said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “Has he ever finished anyone? I like how he acts as if he has a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. If he wants to do that, he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate, and go up to 185, and there’s no way they give him a direct title shot. There’s no way. The UFC doesn’t even like Belal Muhammad.

“So what makes him think that? He hasn’t even defended his belt once. He’s definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights. I have to say that. If I fought Belal, that would be unfair. Have you seen the size of the man? What is he going to do? He’s going to get someone to help him? He’s going to sit on somebody’s neck? How’s it going to work? I couldn’t believe that he’s 170 when I saw him. I couldn’t believe he fights at 170. I step on his head, and it’s over.”

