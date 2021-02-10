UFC lightweight contender Drew Dober isn’t buying into the hype surrounding Islam Makhachev.

Dober is set to face the highly touted Russian at UFC 259 on March 6. The 32-year-old has the chance to extend his win streak to four and break the 155lb top-10 in this fight. Makhachev is currently riding a six-fight win streak and has been described as a future champion by current lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.



In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dober explained that much of Makhachev’s hype comes directly from ‘The Eagle’.

“I think a lot of the hype comes from when you have one of the greatest of all time Khabib talk so highly of you, plus Russian fans follow their athletes whole-heartedly,” Dober said. “So I think a lot of his hype comes from Khabib and the fanbase and all that stuff and not really so much his accomplishments in the cage. Honestly, that’s what I’m trying to test out, to kinda see if that hype is really all there and that kinda thing. I don’t really see the hype being warranted, but we’re here to find out Mar. 6.”

Dober says he is already being taunted by Makachev’s army of fans ahead of the bout.

“Of course, which I love,” Dober said on Makhachev’s fans coming after him on social media. “Whether you want to see me win or you want to see me lose, you’re tuning into my fight, and performing martial arts in front of as many people as possible is my dream, so I absolutely adore it … Honestly I think I got more negative opinions when I was fighting Nasrat than I do with Islam, but man, it’s all the same to me,” he continued. “It’s more eyes on my fight, and the more eyes the merrier, and I get super excited about it so I’m really just enjoying every moment of this camp.”

