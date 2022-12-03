Rafael dos Anjos reveals titanium jaw has fractured multiple opponent’s hands ahead of UFC Orlando

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos has revealed how a titanium plate inserted into his jaw following an injury suffered against veteran, Clay Guida – has since fractured the hands of at least multiple opponents since their 2013 showdown.

dos Anjos, a former undisputed lightweight champion, returns tonight at UFC Fight Night Orlando against Bryan Barberena, in another return to the welterweight limit for the Brazilian fan-favorite.

Last time out, the Niteroi veteran headlined UFC Vegas 58, dropping a fifth round knockout loss to namesake and lightweight talent, Rafael Fiziev back in July. The loss snapped a run of two back-to-back wins for dos Anjos.

Rafael dos Anjos clinched the lightweight crown back in 2015

Revealing how he required the insertion of a titanium plate in his jaw following his injury suffered against Guida back in 2013, dos Anjos has also claimed that the insertion has since caused hand injuries to at least two of his opponents since.

“That break happened when we were openly trading during the first minute of our fight,” Rafael dos Anjos said. “He broke my mandible in two parts, but I kept on fighting. Nowadays, I have 20 screws and four titanium plates. Since then, I broke two hands with my chin: (Gleison) Tibau’s and (Anthony) Njokuani’s.” (Transcribed by The Daily Star)

In his most recent consecutive victories, dos Anjos defeated compatriot, Renato Moicano over the course of five rounds earlier this year, marking his first outing since a 2019 win over the now-retired, Paul Felder.

Eyeing up legacy fights should he defeat the impressive, Barberena tonight in the ‘Sunshine State’ – dos Anjos, who previously suggested a BMF championship fight against Jorge Masvidal, also recently echoed mentions of a rebooked fight with rival, Conor McGregor at welterweight.

The duo were set to headline UFC 196 back in 2016, however, then-lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos suffered a fractured metatarsal ahead of the bout, forcing the clash’s cancellation.