Doo Ho Choi Accepts Cub Swanson Rematch Challenge

If Cub Swanson wants to rematch Doo Ho Choi, “The Korean Superboy” is down for it. Swanson comes off of a unanimous decision victory over Kron Gracie in the UFC Tampa co-main event. After the fight, speaking backstage, Swanson called for a rematch with his former opponent – which was Fight Of The Year in 2016.

“I’m definitely [interested in a rematch]. I feel like me and him owe the fans that, to do it again,” Swanson said. “I would like to see him get a win, he hasn’t really been that active. But for us to do that again, I think people would love that. I’m down.”

Swanson and Choi first fought at UFC 206 in an amazing back-and-forth brawl. However, when it was all said and done, Swanson took home the decision victory. Responding to Swanson’s call for a rematch on Instagram, Choi accepted the challenge, but noted any fight would have to wait until after his mandatory military service in South Korea is wrapped up.

“Swanson’s recent fight was amazing and he is a fighter that I have always respected. I came across his recent interview that he believes that we need to have a rematch in which we owe to the fans. I also strongly feel the same but unfortunately I haven’t finished my military duties where it restricts me from flying overseas.

“Also I understand that he was just fought in UFC Fight Night 161 and that he would need to rest and recover but if him and the UFC can organize a fight in Busan, I guarantee that it will be the craziest fight of 2019!”

