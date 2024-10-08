Donn Davis Issues Huge PFL vs UFC Challenge To Dana White

PFL boss Donn Davis has issued a massive challenge to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and president Dana White.

Over the course of the last few years, PFL have worked hard to make some noise in the mixed martial arts space – and Donn Davis has been a big part of that process. He has served as the face of the organization and, as part of that, he hasn’t been afraid to throw shots from time to time.

The majority of those shots have been directed at his big rivals: the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Dana White. Sometimes, he manages to get a rise out of Dana – but in other instances, he falls short.

This past weekend, Donn Davis was one of many watching on as UFC 307 took place in Salt Lake City, Utah. While the following tweet suggests he was referring to UFC 306, it seems as if he wasn’t too impressed by the performances of Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena – who both competed at UFC 307 on Saturday night.

It is clear from UFC 306 that @PFLMMA female division would crush @UFC



I am so confident … winner take all



PFL: Cyborg + Pacheco

UFC: Harrison + Pena



$2m to each fighter … losing company pays $8m total fighter purses #PFL #UFC #MMA #DanaScared — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) October 6, 2024

Donn Davis issues challenge to Dana White

Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg are set to square off later this month at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants. However, if Donn Davis is to be believed, he wants to see a whole lot more out of the two of them in this tag team collision.

The world of mixed martial arts has always been a strange one and we can’t imagine that’ll cease to be the case anytime soon. What we do think, though, is that it’ll take a whole lot for Dana White to agree to any kind of crossover.