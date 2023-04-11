Former president Donald Trump was spotted losing his UFC 287 main event bet to Kid Rock.

UFC 287 was promoted as a stacked card which delivered on all cylinders, and a star-studded lineup of guests often became the centre of attraction, most notably when the 45th president entered the building.

He was greeted with heavy cheers from a sold-out Miami crowd, and sat next to Dana White throughout the night.

Donald Trump has taken over the media recently following his court case in New York City, although this hasn’t stopped him from enjoying himself in Florida.

White, who’s been a longtime friend of Trump, described him as a passionate UFC fan who regularly calls him to chat about recent fights.

Donald Trump coughs up cash to musician, Kid Rock

This time out at UFC 287, Donald Trump was spotted by a fan in the crowd not only enjoying the spectacle, but wagering on it as well.

Looks like Donald Trump lost a bet to Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/05P4VZrfiC — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 10, 2023

It appeared as though Trump was confident with his money on the reigning champion Alex Pereira, but he may have been left stunned along with the entire MMA community after Israel Adesanya reclaimed his throne in brutal fashion.

Following the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal not only stole headlines by likely retiring from the sport, but he also engaged the cheering Miami crowd while he saluted the former president.

Kid Rock may have a unique souvenir to add in his collection after being handed his cash prize from Trump, and he was seen as joyful as ever posing with an interesting combination of personalities next to the cage.