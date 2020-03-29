Donald Cerrone Willing To Fight At UFC 249, Called Out By Gilbert Burns

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone has said he’ll be waiting for the call to fight at UFC 249 at either lightweight or welterweight.

UFC 249 is set to take place on April 18 at a location yet to be disclosed. The card was originally set to go down in Brooklyn, New York but a state wide ban on mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic has meant a switch in the venue is necessary.

The UFC has been forced to postpone cards in London, Columbus, and Portland but Dana White is adamant he won’t be delaying anymore. He won’t need to if guys like Cerrone keep putting there hands up to fight despite the ongoing global crisis.

‘Cowboy’ hasn’t fought since losing to Conor McGregor inside one minute at UFC 246 in January. The promotions most winningest fighter is currently on a three-fight losing streak after previous defeats to top contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

The 51-fight MMA veteran is keen to get back in the octagon and help save UFC 249, posting to Instagram he made that much clear.

This social media post caught the eye of one particular welterweight who has been gunning for a fight lately, despite having just competed at UFC Brasilia. Gilbert Burns knocked out Damien Maia inside one round in the company’s last event – which was held behind closed doors due to a government decree.

Since that win, Burns seems desperate to get straight back in the cage as soon as possible. He offered himself forward to fill in for Leon Edwards at the ill-fated UFC London card and has now called out ‘Cowboy’ to fight at UFC 249.

“Wait what @Cowboycerrone Im in and u know already! Come on @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc I’m #HUNGRY BURNS X CERRONE”

Would you like to see Donald Cerrone vs. Gilbert Burns at UFC 249?