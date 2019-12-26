Donald Cerrone Explains Why Justin Gaethje Is Getting Passed For Title Shot

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje is obviously not happy with the current situation going on in the UFC’s 155-pound title picture.

Gaethje has, arguably, earned the next shot at the lightweight championship after Tony Ferguson challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov in Brooklyn this upcoming April. However, UFC president Dana White has since suggested that, if Conor McGregor gets past Donald Cerrone in their UFC 246 welterweight main event, and Nurmagomedov emerge victorious over Ferguson, Khabib vs. McGregor II for the lightweight title is the move.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Cerrone was asked for his take on the situation. “Cowboy” believes “The Highlight” is simply falling victim to the politics of the UFC at the moment.

“If you’re talking rankings and deserving, sure,” Cerrone said. “If you’re talking popularity and the business side of it and making money, yeah. It’s two different games. The UFC gets to pick and choose and do that they want for what makes financially more sense for them.

“That’s just what this game has turned into.”Donald Cerrone not big on trash talk ahead of matchup with Conor McGregorDonald Cerrone not big on trash talk ahead of matchup with Conor McGregorVolume 90%

Cerrone has a very interesting opportunity ahead of him. Should he defeat the UFC’s biggest star on what will be a grand stage, seemingly derailing any hopes the Irishman has of returning to his former glory, he’ll likely be rewarded handsomely with a big-time fight next as well. Of course, we’ll have to wait until January 18 to find out how things will ultimately turn out.

What do you think about Cerrone’s take on Gaethje being passed up for a title opportunity?