Donald Cerrone Was Cave Diving When He Accepted Tony Ferguson Fight

If any one fighter could be described as the kind who would fight anywhere, anytime, it would be Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone came off an impressive unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta earlier this month to put him right in the lightweight title mix.

Less than a week later, it was revealed “Cowboy” would be facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 in what is essentially a title eliminator fight. The event takes place in Chicago on June 8 and will notably be just over a month since Cerrone’s fight with Iaquinta.

Most weren’t surprised to see the former welterweight take that fight on such short notice. After all, Cerrone is one of the most active fighters in the UFC today, and he proved it again as he explained how he got the call.

“Was down Cave Diving when the UFC called! “hey want to fight in 3 weeks?” I said hell yessss dropped the bowl of guacamole and set the beer down 🤷‍♂️hopped the next bird home and ready to rock June 8 in Chicago.”

Cerrone has won four of his last five fights and is 2-0 since returning to lightweight. A win over Ferguson would likely guarantee him a second crack at the 155-pound title.

However, “El Cucuy” is one of the best fighters in the world today and is unsurprisingly the early betting favorite.