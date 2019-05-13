Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson Early Betting Odds Released

Spread the word!













The early betting odds for Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson have been released by oddsmakers.

This fantastic bout was recently announced by the Las Vegas promotion to take place at the upcoming UFC 238 pay-per-view event.

Ferguson is on an amazing 11-fight win streak. He has victories over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, and Anthony Pettis.

“Cowboy” put on one of his best performances in recent memory when he scored a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta in his latest bout. This fight served as the headliner of UFC Ottawa event (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) May 4, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and was broadcasted on ESPN+.

Ferguson opened up as the -210 favorite over Cerrone, who is a +160 underdog.

The UFC 238 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes for vacant bantamweight title will headline the show. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make her next title defense against Jessica Eye in the co-headliner. Here is the updated card:

UFC 238 Card

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes – for vacant bantamweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye – for women’s flyweight title

Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson

Pedro Munhoz vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nina Ansaroff vs. Tatiana Suarez

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

Alexa Grasso vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Calvin Kattar vs. Ricardo Lamas

Yan Xiaonan vs. Opponent TBA

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Grigory Popov vs. Eddie Wineland