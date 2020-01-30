Donald Cerrone Unloads On Fans Claiming He Took A Dive Against McGregor

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone did not appreciate fans claiming he took a dive against Conor McGregor.

Cerrone faced McGregor in the UFC 246 headliner earlier this month in what was arguably the biggest fight of his career. However, it ended in an underwhelming 40-second TKO defeat for “Cowboy” who received plenty of criticism for his performance.

Many had already claimed he was a favorable opponent for McGregor given that he was previously on a two-fight losing streak. And some fans saw the manner of the defeat as Cerrone taking a dive for McGregor.

Cerrone responded to two fans who said the same in a recent Instagram post.

Here’s how the exchange went (via BJ Penn):

Fan #1: After that big payday to take a dive you have to live free

Cerrone: Take a dive you stupid motherf*cker?? Who you think your talking to? Get a f*cking life

Fan #2: Live free and get beat for money

Cerone: You think that’s funny? You feel like I’m the kind of Man that would sell my soul? Do me a favor and unfollow me if that’s how you feel

Cerrone already denied claims of taking a dive leading up to UFC 246:

“Hell no, I’m not bowing down,” Cerrone said. “There’s a bunch of sh*t going around, people keep telling me ‘I heard you’re getting paid to take a dive.’ There wouldn’t be enough money in the world for someone to pay me to take a dive.

“I could never look myself in the mirror if somebody paid me to take a dive. Sh*t, never happen. I’d rather fight for free than take money to f*cking lose. That’s not me. I’m going to fight my a** off like I do every time.”

It should be pretty clear that Cerrone isn’t the type of fighter do that nor anyone else in the UFC, ideally.

Regardless, what do you think of those claims?