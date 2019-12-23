Donald Cerrone Fires Back At Those Suggesting He’s Taking A Dive Against Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













There’s no doubt that Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 will be one of the biggest fights of the year.

However, if you thought Cerrone is heading into Las Vegas willing to take a dive to allow the UFC’s biggest start to get back in the win column, you’ve got another thing coming. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cerrone was asked about those who suggest he’s being paid to lose come fight night on January 18 in “Sin City.”

Cerrone says “hell no” to such a suggestion, claiming there’s not enough money in the world to get him to take a dive.

“Hell no, I’m not bowing down,” Cerrone said. “There’s a bunch of sh*t going around, people keep telling me ‘I heard you’re getting paid to take a dive.’ There wouldn’t be enough money in the world for someone to pay me to take a dive.

“I could never look myself in the mirror if somebody paid me to take a dive. Sh*t, never happen. I’d rather fight for free than take money to f*cking lose. That’s not me. I’m going to fight my ass off like I do every time.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since October of 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman has been much less active since making his big payday for fighting Floyd Mayweather. Due to this, some question McGregor’s determination. However, Cerrone is expecting the best version of “Notorious.”

“I expect the best Conor you guys have ever seen. I really do,” Cerrrone said. “He has so many doubters and questions that he needs to answer. I think he’s training extra hard, he’s coming and I think he’s going to be the best Conor you have ever seen.”

What do you think about people suggesting Cerrone is getting paid to take a dive against McGregor?