Donald Cerrone says it will be “fun” to add Diego Sanchez to his highlight-reel after ‘The Nightmare’ talked bad about him in the aftermath of his split from Jackson-Wink MMA.

Sanchez suggested on social media last week that his retirement fight would likely come against his former teammate ‘Cowboy’. According to ESPN the fight has been verbally agreed for May 8.

Cerrone is currently riding a five-fight winless run. Last time out he was lucky to draw against Niko Price – the decision was later overturned to a no-contest due to Price testing positive for marijuana. ‘Cowboy’ intends to return to lightweight in the near future but was happy to take one more welterweight fight against Sanchez.

“Everyone was booked up,” Cerrone said on his YouTube channel. “All the fights were booked. Yeah, ‘55 is what I wanted to do. Then Diego Sanchez went and, I guess, showed up to the UFC and begged and pleaded with them to make me his retirement fight. So they called me and they asked me and I said, ‘Sure.’

“With this fight, yeah, it is at ‘70 but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get big,” Cerrone added. “I’m gonna treat it like a ‘55 fight. I’m gonna try and walk in there at ‘70- or 168. Try and be on weight, fight at ‘70 and just be ready for moving my body down to 155. That’s the plan.”

This fight is particularly interesting as the former teammates had a very public falling out in 2018. Cerrone left Jackson-Wink MMA and took shots at Michael Winkeljohn in the process. Sanchez defended his coach and the gym, even offering to fight ‘Cowboy’ at the time. One year later, Sanchez left the Albuquerque, New Mexico gym himself and his since linked up with Joshua Fabia.

Cerrone hasn’t forgot about what happened a few years ago and is looking forward to making Sanchez pay for his words when they fight in May.

“He says it’s two legends going at it,” Cerrone said. “I don’t think so. He talked a lot shit when I left Jackson’s and now he did the same thing and left. It’s funny. I was just doing what I had to do. Built my own gym, trained my own people, starting making this mold which I think was the right move to do in my career and he had a lot to say about it. He said he wanted to fight me so here’s his chance. Be careful what you wish for. So yeah, this should be a fun highlight reel fight for me.”

Cerrone insists he is not overlooking Sanchez but notes a fight against ‘The Nightmare’ 10 years ago would’ve been a much tougher proposition.

“I’m not overlooking the kid, by no means,” Cerrone said. “There’s areas where he could be dangerous and if I was fighting old Diego, 10 years ago, yeah, he was tough. Hard pace. I used to train with the guy, I know. . .

“He wants this to be his ride into the sunset, and I have no problem giving it to him.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

