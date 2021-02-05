UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez has revealed he will likely face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in his final fight.

In January, Sanchez confirmed on social media that his next fight would be the last of his fight career, he wrote.

“It’s my last fight my heart path has changed, it’s time to heal not hurt! One more Nightmare to give! It is honestly in @danawhite hands who I fight, I have no choice in it nor do the match makers #endofanera.”

Since then, speculation about who ‘The Nightmare’ would fight has been rife. Sanchez previously called for legends fights against the likes of Cerrone, Dan Hardy, Demian Maia, and Conor McGregor. And it was a message directed at the Irishman on Twitter that revealed exactly who Sanchez is likely to face later this year.

“@TheNotoriousMMA I know your last fight was not your best showing, stand tall you are a legend & will continue to have more legendary success! It looks to be cowboy for my UFC finale,” Sanchez wrote. “Sanchez versus McGregor will always be in the ether! HMU in the dm I might Have a bone for you.

@TheNotoriousMMA I know your last fight was not your best showing, stand tall you are a legend & will continue to have more legendary success! It looks to be cowboy for my UFC finale. Sanchez versus McGregor will always be in the ether! HMU in the dm I might Have a bone for you. — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) February 4, 2021

Do you want to see Diego Sanchez fight Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone?