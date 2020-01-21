UFC 246 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Gets Six-Month Sit

Spread the word!













The UFC 246 medical suspensions are in, after this past weekend’s (Sat. January 18, 2020) UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor ran through Donald Cerrone at welterweight, finishing “Cowboy” in only 40 seconds. McGregor nailed Cerrone with some nasty shoulder strikes that fractured Cerrone’s nose and orbital bone. Now, Cerrone is suspended for six months, or until cleared by doctors.

The fight was McGregor’s first since October of 2018. He did not receive a medical suspension seeing as he was not hit once. You can check out the full UFC 246 medical suspensions below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC 246 Medical Suspensions

Donald Cerrone: suspended until July 17 unless cleared by maxillofacial doctor for nasal fracture and mild orbital fracture; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Aleksei Oleinik: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Maurice Green: needs MRI of right elbow and X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Ode Osbourne: suspended until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Anthony Pettis: needs clearance of left foot by orthopedic doctor or suspended until July 17; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Diego Ferreira: needs MRI of right knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Maycee Barber: needs MRI of left knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18 for left forehead laceration.

Andre Fili: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Sodiq Yusuff: needs X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Tim Elliott: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Askar Askarov: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Nasrat Haqparast: suspended until March 19 with no contact until March 4.

Justin Ledet: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

JJ Aldrich: needs X-ray of right hand – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

What do you think of the UFC 246 medical suspensions?