Donald Cerrone ‘Absolutely’ Feels He’s A Better Mixed Martial Artist Than McGregor

While many are already ruling the UFC 246 headliner as a foregone conclusion, Donald Cerrone is not too bothered by it.

Cerrone welcomes Conor McGregor back to the Octagon when they meet in the UFC 246 main event on January 18 in Las Vegas. There is already talk of McGregor getting the next lightweight title shot if he defeats Cerrone.

Others also feel it’s a guaranteed win over the Irishman considering Cerrone is on a two-fight losing streak. Despite all of that, “Cowboy” feels he’s a better mixed martial artist than McGregor and will pose plenty of problems given his overall experience:

“Do I feel like a better mixed martial artist? Absolutely,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “I feel like I’ve been in the trenches. I’ve been in the big fights. I’ve walked this path many, many times.

“This is my 51st MMA fight coming out of that tunnel. Literally, I’ve done it more than anybody.”

Cerrone will notably battle McGregor in a welterweight contest with UFC president Dana White labeling it a lightweight fight where both competitors don’t have to cut weight.

The idea was McGregor’s and Cerrone was completely fine with it as it will bring out the best in the duo:

“I didn’t care. They called and said Conor wants to fight you at 170,” Cerrone explained. “I said hell yeah let’s do it. It wasn’t a beat other than that.

“We’re both going to have a healthy, fat camp. How about that? We don’t have to worry about battling with diet and all that sh*t. We just get to go be who we want, train hard and show up healthy and I’m excited. All in all to get the best Conor, the best ‘Cowboy,’ this is the only way to do it.”

What do you make of Cerrone’s comments?