Carlos Ulberg Opens as Heavy Favorite Over Dominick Reyes

The upcoming UFC matchup between Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes is scheduled for September 27, 2025, at UFC Fight Night 260 in Perth, Australia. This light heavyweight bout headlines the event and carries significant stakes for both fighters as they aim to climb the UFC rankings and build momentum toward title contention.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes Odds

Carlos Ulberg enters the fight as the clear favorite, with betting odds around -225 to -235, meaning bettors would need to risk about $225 to win $100 on an Ulberg win. Dominick Reyes is the underdog, with odds roughly +175 to +190, meaning a $100 bet on Reyes could yield about $175 to $190 if he wins.

These odds reflect Ulberg’s strong recent form, including an eight-fight win streak against notable opponents, and the striking advantage he brings. Reyes, despite being behind on the betting lines, remains a dangerous knockout threat, having won his last three fights by KO, and could pull off an upset with one clean shot.

For the method of victory, current predictions lean toward a decision or knockout by Ulberg, given his high-volume, accurate striking and ability to control the pace and range of the fight. There is also a smart betting angle on the fight going over 2.5 rounds, as Ulberg tends to wear down opponents before finishing later rather than rushing early. Reyes’ best chance is to disrupt Ulberg’s rhythm with power shots early, pushing for a knockout.

The UFC odds have remained fairly stable as the fight approaches, consistently favoring Ulberg by a similar margin across multiple sportsbooks. This stability indicates strong confidence from bettors and oddsmakers in Ulberg’s chances due to his blend of skill, momentum, and recent performance. Reyes’ odds reflect respect for his threat level but also the uphill battle he faces in his career trajectory at this point.

Ulberg aims to maintain his undefeated UFC streak and prove himself as a top contender, while Reyes is looking to bounce back and reestablish himself at the top of the division. Stylistically, the fight promises to be a striking battle, with Ulberg’s technical kickboxing and range facing Reyes’s power and athleticism. Both fighters have knockout power, making this a potentially explosive and exciting matchup.

This fight features two talented light heavyweights with different but effective striking styles. Ulberg is a rising star with a versatile striking arsenal and strong recent form, while Reyes is a seasoned former title challenger looking to reclaim his position in the division. The fight’s outcome could have important implications for the light heavyweight title picture in the UFC.