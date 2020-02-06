Dominick Reyes Plans To Be A Role Model As Champion

Spread the word!













Light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes wants to be a role model when he become champion. The 30-year-old faces off against 205lb title holder Jon Jones in the UFC 247 main event this weekend. ‘The Devastator’ has been talking to MMA Fighting about how he plans to be a better champion than his opponent, he said.

“No matter what, you’re a role model. Kids are going to look up to you, no matter what. Whether you want to or not. I have nieces and nephews. I have a brother who’s 10 years old. He looks up to me. These kids look up to me every day so I’m already in that role. I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. I drink from time to time. I go out but it’s about being responsible and not being an assh*le about it.”

One of the reasons Reyes fancies himself to be a respectable champion, is because he has been preparing for it his entire life. Now at his athletic prime and mentally mature enough, he believes this title shot has come at the perfect time. Once he wins expect a professional, classy and wholesome approach from Reyes.

“I’ve been preparing to be at this level my whole life. I’ve kind of been preparing to be a famous athlete my whole life,” Reyes said. “For me, I’m not going to become champion at 23. I’m 30 years old now. I’ve been trained in the media stuff. I know how to act. I’m very classy with my approach to everything. I’m not going to go out and start doing crazy drugs and drinking everyday. I’m very professional about how I present myself and how I go about my life.

“I have family and really close friends around me. I have a very close circle of people around me. I still live in my hometown. I’m just happy being me. Being champion isn’t going to change who I am. When I become champion, that’s just added to the resume.”

“There’s more responsibility, more public speaking, more outreach, there’s more things that I’m going to be doing but I just see it as more opportunity to help my community. To help people that need help. To be a positive influence and force of good in this world.”

