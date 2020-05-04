Dominick Reyes Hopes To Be The One To Serve Justice To Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Dominick Reyes would like to see Jon Jones punished for his latest infraction — but he also wants to dole it out on his own.

Jones was in the headlines once again in March when he was arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm among other things. Although things were settled with a plea bargain deal, many have been calling for the UFC to punish “Bones” for yet another infraction with the law.

Reyes — who suffered a close unanimous decision defeat to Jones at UFC 247 in February — was one of them as he was surprised the champion managed to find himself in trouble even during a worldwide pandemic.

“For me, [this latest arrest] was like are you kidding me? And then it was relief that he didn’t do that before our fight,” Reyes told MMA Fighting. “He made it to the fight. That was actually a big concern. I stated that before the fight. My concern is that he makes it to the fight because at the time, I think I called him a liability.

“It’s the same crap. Same story, different day. Jon just being Jon. Can’t get out of his own way. It’s not a good look for him as himself but being a champion of the sport, it’s also not a good look because you’re going to have people think you can do the wrong things and still be OK.”

Ideally, Reyes wants to see Jones punished and stripped of his title.

But given how close his fight with Jones was in February, that would also rob him of the chance at making things right in a rematch.

“That’s really my only concern,” Reyes said of a rematch. “All the other stuff, honestly as [the] general public, not as a fighter, he should probably be stripped. Because you can’t go around doing those things and have no repercussions.

“As a fighter and as the guy who wants to fight him, I want to be the one to serve him justice. That’s where I am with that. I want to fight him. Just as a sports fan, somebody that’s looking at doing something, there should be repercussions for your actions. As a fighter, I want to beat him up.”

That said, “The Devastator” will fight anyone if the reward includes UFC gold.

“If there’s shiny gold at the end of the tunnel, I’m there,” Reyes added. “I don’t care who it is.”

Do you think Jones will get punished?