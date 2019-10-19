Dominick Reyes Smokes Chris Weidman – UFC Boston Results

In the main event of UFC Boston, Dominick Reyes takes on former 185-pound king Chris Weidman at light heavyweight.
Round 1:
Reyes comes in mixing up kicks nicely, but Weidman shoots in and gets the takedown. Reyes gets back to his feet but Weidman is glued to him. They separate. A kick to the body lands for Weidman. A nice shot from Reyes and Weidman drops. Reyes swarms but Weidman keeps him away with kicks. Some hammerfists from Reyes land and Weidman is out. That’s it.
Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Chris Weidman via R1 KO (punches, 1:43)
